Why are so many people acting as if it were their knee, not Derek Chauvin’s that pressed down on George Floyd’ neck? The answer lies in the ‘collectivization of guilt’.
It’s nothing entirely new. In 1980, Howard Zinn and his Marxist, ahistorical, and repugnant textbook “A Peoples History of the United States” began mainstreaming the stupid idea that Caucasians bore collective guilt for all of America’s past sins.
If you’ve looked around mainstream media and social media recently, you’ve witnessed the unleashing of a radical movement beyond his wildest dreams. Truth is, mass media thrives on emotion. Especially outrage… it fuels their numbers, gets more shares and gets the people engaged. Facts and statistics are boring.
Leftist “influencers,” no matter the media they use, are well aware of that. In a world where likes are more important than critical thought, they have convinced millions of Americans that the only way they will be allowed in polite society, the only way they will be perceived as decent is if they accept culpability for Floyd’s death and the “systemically racist society” they apparently helped create.
This is what collectivization of guilt is all about. By simply being part of a group, you are guilty of every evil a person of that group committed.
What’s sad is that so many good, utterly non-racist Americans feel as if they somehow contributed to this terrible crime. They feel guilty for the sins of others and have lost faith in the justice system because of the constant flood of messages of the institutionalization of racism.
But for right now, Minneapolis policeman Derek Chauvin will be charged with second-degree murder. Justice will be served and Chauvin will be tried by a judge and jury of his peers. If the court finds him guilty, the penalty should be both harsh and fair. This is what the rule of law means. Not mob mentality or trial by media.
One of the pillars of western democracies has always been the rule of law, and the rule of law is based on personal responsibility. One can’t be held responsible for the actions of others, just as groups of people can’t be held responsible for the actions of one. Erode this pillar and you open the gates to horrible injustices.
Tragically, George Floyd will not be the last man to die at the hands of brutal law enforcement. This is a reality and it’s not strictly a matter of the color of skin. And yes, the next time a life is lost to an abuse of police power, it must be denounced once again, and the perpetrators subjected to our civilized courts of trial, deliberation, and justice.
This is the only way we can move forward as a society.
10428 Bluegrass Parkway, Suite #572
Louisville, KY
(Over 350 words paid)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.