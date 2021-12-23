Today, our society is in a chaotic mess. People are confused, disoriented and some not showing their best, most brightest or productive sides. I can feel people’s mental health problems – even suicidal states of mind; hateful attitudes directed at those least deserving of hate, and they have the Coronavirus confused with the climate breakdown. They don’t want to face the truth of what we have done, what we have destroyed and lost, that it’s over, and we can’t get it back. Millions of us have begun speaking out, trying desperately to spread awareness of this emergency we are forced to address.
The direct action moves in UK marched on Amazon because of the Bezos billions he made from this supply chain since the pandemic are inspiring to activists and something we can try to emulate. This action doesn’t seem to be covered by TV news.
Ext. Rebel have been confronting the banks, Esso oil, McDonald’s for the burning amazon rain forest, and the Parliament. This is Extinction Rebellion, a fabulous group started in the UK because of the extinction rate (200 species each day and humans are on that list) catastrophe caused by environmental destruction, pollution of oil emissions and particulates, deforestation, airline travel and the things that are killing us and threaten our future. No infinite growth on a finite planet.
We’ve gotten a lot of promises that something will be done about this but “liar, liar, the world’s on fire” and blah blah blah does not translate into halting oil emissions. Smoke from CA and Pacific NW wildfires have affected us in NM and gone all the way to the east coast. Hurricane winds and rain from New Orleans recently were felt all the way to NYC. We have to speak up. Silence is killing us. Time to act is now.
We have a chance for a very brief time to make things better and the climate crisis less worse. It is worsening each and every day. There are more wildfires, heat waves, emergency situations where people can’t survive, have to leave, are flooded out, can’t grow food. Continuous fires on three continents at once. Melting polar ice, rising sea levels, deadly flooding with unusually heavy rainfall, winds and storms, volcanoes, etc., etc. and it’s all accelerating and compounding until we are unsure where it will hit next or what we would do.
Millions continue to suffer, starving and dying. Weather maps of SW show a lot of red where heat is, compared to other non-desert areas and the public in this region is advised to address the issue. I moved back to Silver because it’s too hot and dry in Truth or Consequences. Our emergency preparedness in Silver City consists of 911, the police and fire dept. I couldn’t even get the line for the elderly if they fall to answer. The Gila Wilderness is our home and we have so many trees plus a small free flowing river.
Where could we go or how to survive if fires take off in the Gila? This city has not acknowledged the climate crisis, much less any plans to prepare or even talk about it. Fail to prepare and we prepare to fail. If there are power outages from storms or whatever, we may not have lights, hot water or heat – or air con in summer. Is there any emergency center for us? Our children, the animals, everything is counting on us.
Climate emergency urgency is real but doesn’t seem like people are getting the picture fast enough to stop the harm. I can feel the avoidance strategy when trying to talk truth and necessity. Better to act now while we still can.
s/Linda Rakestraw
400 S. Bullard St.
Silver City, NM
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.