Final Hour for Climate Justice Action
People all over the world hung out to dry from ecological breakdown, destructive extreme weather events, famine, human rights violations and mass migration, species extinction, violence breaking out regularly and recently – in schools, churches, hotels, restaurants – use of guns on innocents by deranged, socially damaged young people.
The U.S. continues foreign warlike and murderous aggression in the Middle East and South America. People are turning on each other here and abroad – confused, angry and afraid – hunger and suffering forcing mass migration and homelessness – coercion and surveillance, torture, criminalization of homelessness and freedom of speech fostering hate and injury.
200 animal species going extinct every day. with humans now added to the list.
Pacific Islanders having to move out of rising seawaters and volcanic eruptions.
Tropical rainforest deforestation burning in the Amazon.
Polar ice melt, permafrost and methane expulsion all over the globe, rising seas forcing people to move inland.
Jet stream changes (moving northward from oil emissions – heating up and increasing global warming.)
USA: Drought and wildfires in CA (Creek Fire, Dixie Fire, Paradise Fire, etc., etc.
Outages during Texas storms last year, where people died.
Oil spill off the coast of California – 2021-22
Jan. 26–29, 2022: Changes in jet stream (warming and moving northward from continuing oil emissions affecting climate everywhere):
Colorado tornadoes, snow w/car crash
NE winter extremes: 30 inches snow and cold stretching from Maine to Carolina and into Florida with record cold temperatures
Flooding in different area: Tennessee, Miami, NYC, Louisiana, etc., etc.
Earthquake caused tsunamis ravaging Pacific Northwest coastlines and villages – Jan. 20
Temperate rainforest and old growth destruction on Olympic Peninsula, WA State
Oregon: fires, Mt. St. Helens
Canada: fire, flooding
Russia: snow, avalanche, political unrest and US aggression, endless fires in Siberia under the soil
China: intense earthquake Feb. 3, and Feb. 5 floods
Middle East: Madagascar deaths and suffering, Turkey waterspout, Israel 20 centimeters snow, Oman snow, Palestine snow, Jordan snow, Spain fire and flooding.
Japan: volcano erupted
South America: Argentina (flooding)
Brazil: Amazon rainforest burning all up
Ecuador: flooding from rainfall
Uruguay and Paraguay
India: Bangladesh flooding, snow melt, famine, etc.
Australia: wildfires, billions of animals dead, flooding, horror.
Feb. 5, 2022 – France (100.000 dead fish)
Italy and Turkey: earthquakes
Lack of representation or response from pleas from global south (people who need help the most) and who are suffering from the catastrophe that‘s unfolding. It’s a mental health crisis in response to this impossible situation. The news is managed and the government is unbalanced and dysfunctional.
Two different realities are competing. Elites don‘t want to stop destructive oil emissions or making money off the backs of working class.
s/Linda Rakestraw
T-or-C, NM
