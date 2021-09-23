During my current campaign for school board, I've had a disturbingly large amount of people tell me that they cannot vote in the election because they live outside of Truth or Consequences. So, I just wanted to clear up the confusion by letting everyone know that despite our district being called "Truth or Consequences Municipal School District," it is a countywide district, servicing all the children in Sierra County, and therefore the School Board Election is a countywide election.
Live in Arrey? Winston? Elephant Butte? On a ranch? You CAN vote for all the current open school board positions, of which there are three. Our right to vote is important, and I don't want anyone to miss the chance because of misinformation.
Early voting starts October 5, and Election Day is November 2, 2021.
Thank you!
s/Christy LaFont
Elephant Butte, NM
(Paid Political Adv.)
