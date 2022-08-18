Thank you for publishing my premature obituary.
Sierra County has a great living history just waiting to be discovered. I would like to ask if, in our school instruction planning a time could be set aside, perhaps once a week, to give our rural classmates an opportunity to share their experiences with the class? Then perhaps the history and culture of the community could be researched, and a field trip planned.
s/Phyllis Graves-Glines
T-or-C, NM
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.