I have noticed that Jay Rubin continues to deflect the real meaning (a/k/a Truth!) about the lawsuit filed by Advocates for a City of Health by making it all about the smart meters. Actually, it’s about whether the people of Truth or Consequences have the right to participate in a decision on suffering these unhealthy units.
First off, there was no balancing info on the harm caused by these meters, or the fact that all NM except Sierra County Does Not permit them. My understanding is the city manager presented the L&G contract for signature with no supporting, investigative documentation.
Two, then-commissioners afterward admitted they thought it was a point and click tech only. And when description morphed from “AMI Meters” more accurately to “Smart Meters,” this galvanized residents! Over a single weekend, we gathered 263 petition signatures! That makes it meaningful. That means citizens were interested enough to express their wishes.
Our ordinance is about the Rights of the people to participate in making decisions on spending one million dollars on an unhealthy technology banned throughout NM. When the city commissioners were asked to officially recognize/honor a properly prepared and presented Ordinance, they went silent, shook their heads and moved to the next agenda item. (I attended that meeting: a sad Kabuki theatre piece wherein they simply looked to escape.)
This is why we’ve brought suit. A city cannot totally ignore citizens in this callous manner. Would they have turned into toads by simply looking into the widespread reports of the harm these cause? Many spoke out against the meters, facing blank faces and wide eyes. As sovereign citizens, when you request that a topic be investigated and the reply is rapid blinking and Total silence – is this satisfactory? Progressive? Healthy? Meaningful? Responsive of city government?
Our ordinance was a request to put off installations for ten years until the evidence is In on legitimate health concerns. Do you see the commission actually working for money-saving, efficient improvements for us? Look closely here!
Thank you,
s/Carol Borsello
T-or-C, NM
