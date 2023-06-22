“Politicians and diapers must be changed often, and for the same reason.” “The truth hurts, but silence kills.” –Mark Twain
We the People, the sovereigns have been subjugated and pauperized by hired servants. I reported more than 20 years ago in this forum how all city-county-states operate two sets of books (which is illegal). One is the budget the other is the “Consolidated Annual Financial Report” (CAFR). I also reported how corrupt city utilities plunder We the People.
When prima-facie ordinances are lawless by application-intent for extortion of wealth instead of protection(s) of We the People, thus ordinances must be repudiated! I call on ‘all’ city/county businesses (Chamber of Commerce) and property owners to reject/sue recent and 25 years of city operations of utilities including investigating operations of Sierra Electric Cooperative’s rates found to be the most expensive among all New Mexico counties rates!
One expects cities and counties the closest to We the People would serve us the best. T-or-C is among only five cities in the state that operate an electric utility. Aztec, Farmington, Gallup and Raton also operate electric utilities, and abuse the privilege.
The average commercial electricity rate ‘before recent increase actions’ were already 62.88 percent greater than the New Mexico average rate of 9.32¢/kWh! The residential electricity rate in T-or-C is/was 17.15¢/kWh. Keep in mind 50% of the population of T-or-C earns under $25,000 income, versus $62,843 for the U.S. that approximates 60 percent less than the median income for the entire United States!
Remember years ago how T-or-C couldn’t explain the “pass through fee” and acted dumbfounded? Then they created a misdirected answer! The local sheriff/district attorney should investigate the “pass through fee cost adjustment,” which looks to be an ‘unlawful conversion’ of a once upon a time was a credit/payment to We the People property owners for the utility easement, now stolen and converted as a debt to the property owner.
Has every city utility bill for 25 years been fraudulent billing and misuse of the postal system? This subject requires a part two report!
More to come!
s/Gerald Boland
T-or-C, NM
