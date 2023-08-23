Lest we forget! "When governments fear people, there is liberty. When the people fear the government, there is tyranny. –Thomas Jefferson
"Those who steal from private individuals spend their lives in stocks and chains; those who steal from the public treasury go dressed in gold and purple." –Marcus Porcius Cato, Roman Statesman (190 BC).
"We hang the petty thieves and elect the great ones to public office." –Aesop.
"Nothing can destroy a government more quickly than its failure to observe its own laws, or worse, its disregard of the charter of its own existence." –Mapp v. Ohio, 367 U.S. 643 (1961)
"The ultimate authority... resides in the people alone." –James Madison
"In reality, most people in America live in a police state, and are completely unaware of it." –George Gordon.
"If they can get you asking the wrong questions, they don't have to worry about answers." –Thomas Pynchon.
"When plunder becomes a way of life for a group of men living together in society, they create for themselves, in the course of time, a legal system that authorizes it and a moral code that glorifies it." –Frederic Bastiat
Be warned! The governmental and judicial systems within the United States of America, at both federal and local state levels, are owned by the ‘Crown Temple/Templar,’ which is a private foreign power! Lawyers’ plain and fancy hocus-pocus to make themselves masters of their fellow men: a pseudo-intellectual autocracy, guarding the tricks of its trade from the uninitiated, and running, after its own pattern, the civilization of its day.
"Due to sloth, inattention, or desire to seize tactical advantage, lawyers have long engaged in dilatory practices... The glacial pace of much litigation breeds frustration with the Federal Courts and ultimately, disrespect for the law." –Roadway Express vs. Piper, 447 U.S. 752, at 757 (1982).
Government attorneys are very often off-point in their arguments, excessive in their demands, weak in their knowledge of law, and just as plain wrong as is any other party.
People! Don’t give children ‘any’ of 72 modRNA-synthetic-jabs for school – they will be poisoned! Yes, poisoned!
More to come!
s/Gerald Boland
T-or-C, NM
