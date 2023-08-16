Is T-or-C a Neo-Marxist Corporation masquerading as a body-politic-assembly? Is it really a totalitarian despotism outlier? Have they plundered, pillaged, defrauded – We the People for decades? Is every ordinance from the first page of the municipal code ultra vires? Has the ‘enterprise fund’ regarding utilities’ exceeded the boundaries that shock the conscience, with much poison fruit?
Is it all ‘Words of Art and Deception’ to hide inescapable and undeniable Truth?
Every contract must have ‘six elements’ in order to be legally binding. If ‘any one of the elements is missing,’ then there is no legally binding contract: Offer by person qualified to make the contract. Acceptance by a party qualified to make and accept the contract. Agreements, full disclosure, and complete understanding by both.
Are all elements missing in a Neo-Marxist Corporation masquerading as a body-politic-assembly? Has T-or-C implemented the Communist Manifesto – used as the weapon to destroy the middle class?
Years ago I informed, then, high commissar Ms. Montgomery that T-or-C was modeling (many master plans and studies) the Soviet Communist International and the late, then, high commissar Mr. Bannister the misuse of profitable utilities (past-present-proposed rates) as an addict’s crutch for misfeasance, malfeasance, maladministration, – inept management by robbing-paying both ‘Peter and Paul!’
We know how corrupt Washington: District of Criminals’ and Santa Fe’s Deception – quick hands, sophistry and obfuscation – all constitute the art of magic. Those who practice witchcraft-statecraft-illusion(s) are called “political-magician-politicians.”
These criminal magicians have convinced the American population – even we on the land locally are of a ‘status’ that we’re not – that we’re ‘subjects’ of the fed-state-county-city corporations masquerading as body-politic-assemblies which we’re not!
They’ve misled us to believe that we must do things that aren’t required to be done through the clever use of serpent-speak “word art,” the Executive Branch promotes the fraud, the Legislative Branch turns a blind eye to their misconduct (but they’ve hearings hoping will demonstrate their outrage), and then their dishonorable corporate-courts ratify the alleged criminal misconduct by rubber-stamping the convictions of innocent We the People.
More to come!
s/Gerald Boland
T-or-C, NM
