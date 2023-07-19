The United States of America is in the same moral state today as the nation’s God judged and destroyed in 722 B.C. Evil is brain-rot-powerless when the redeemed are fearless!
Sheriff Joshua Baker! Here’s probable cause of genocide and government impersonators and defective oaths!
“Private Associations" were used over the last 75 years to transition local governments from what we use to know government as into "Corporate" for profit enterprises. That’s right! Utilities are non-governmental enterprises and here’s the kicker – T-or-C isn’t a body politic government! Just a corporation masquerading as government! That’s willful misconduct!
We the People under common law have the inherent power to arrest those hastening our death! All those participating in COVID-19 eugenic genome race specific weaponized jabs of whites and blacks and smart meters are indictable! Are death jab manufacturers intentionally tampering with human DNA, in an effort to develop hybrids?
Smart Meter and 5G is EMF-biochemical-digital-biological-weaponry! Electromagnetic energy is more biologically potent in causing effects than thermal changes. The FCC (The Federal Communications Commission), the ‘company’ in charge of creating specific health regulations for public health safety, recently lost in court for choosing to ignore scientific data on the harmful effects that 5G and EMFs can cause impacts to wildlife and the environment impacts to the developing brain and reproduction.
It’s great that President Trump's plan to dismantle the deep state and return power to the American people ending the deep state, rogue bureaucrats and career politicians, and government corruption. But We the People can and must start now! Don’t procrastinate!
Are T-or-C utilities’ for starters at $77 to $119 monthly before the first drop of water or electron of electricity or trash bag retrieved not only price gouging but with so-called smart meters hastening the death of one and all that violates New Mexico constitutional protected rights to life, liberty, property, safety, happiness and equal protection under the law?
T-or-C must repent! Notwithstanding, an indictment may be found, or information instituted, at any time without limitation. This report will require one more part to educate/unmask willful misconduct allegations!
s/Gerald Boland
T-or-C, NM
