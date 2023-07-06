It is the duty of the sheriff to seat/convene a local Common Law Grand Jury, and it’s the duty of the Common Law Grand Jury to expose all fraud and corruption. Three ways to bring a criminal action/complaint; a sworn affidavit by those injured, by a prosecutor and by a Grand Jury by ‘its own will’ can investigate merely on suspicion. Because of corruption we must use the first and third method.
Only people, not bureaucrats’ are sovereign! The states cannot diminish rights, they cannot sanction, penalize, they cannot convert a liberty into a license so I give judicial notice that Constitution rules! Common law is still the law of the land in Sierra County and Truth or Consequences!
No emergency justifies violation of ‘any’ federal/state constitution! Yet we’ve witnessed corruption! Without reference to common law the language of federal/state constitutions cannot be understood.
In 1851, the territorial legislature passed a law for regulating courts: Laws of New Mexico 1851-52, page 141, enacted July 12, 1851 and included an adoption of the common law in criminal cases, Id. at 144, §18. In 1913, in Ex Parte DeVore, 136 P. 47, decided Oct. 14, 1913, the original common-law provision was interpreted by the New Mexico Supreme Court as adopting all common-law crimes. New Mexico is therefore a common law republic!
Common law jurors have the unalienable right to judge the law and the facts! What are probable cause, preponderance of evidence and beyond reasonable doubt crimes and injuries in all of America via COVID-19 bioweapon creation and delivery via syringe injections in man, beast, food and more? Including but not limited Sierra County specifically Truth or Consequences? 18 U.S. Code § 1091 - Genocide
(a) Basic Offense – “Whoever, whether in time of peace or in time of war and with the specific intent to destroy, in whole or in substantial part, a national, ethnic, racial, or religious group as such – (1) kills members of that group; (2) causes serious bodily injury to members of that group;…”
More to come on utilities!
s/Gerald Boland
T-or-C, NM
