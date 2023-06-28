Yehoshua-Jesus the Messiah said in Matthew, Ch. 10:26-27 “…Fear them not therefore: for there is nothing covered, that shall not be revealed; and hid, that shall not be made known. What I tell you in darkness, speak that in light: and what you hear in the ear, preach that upon the housetops!”
We family Elohim people of YaHVaH were given all authority on earth by Yehoshua! All man-made laws that violate any jot or tittle are not to be obeyed just as the midwives refused to kill Hebrew children thus Moses was spared. Scroll Romans 13 only applies to righteous governance. We the People elect of God are the authority.
So here is the key; all man-made law is prima-facie, once rebutted or exposed as invalid in rebellion, exceeding the authority of what we through ‘law of agency’ could delegate becomes a nullity. My research of primary sources revealed from circa 1840 and 1850 census, all federal hirelings are in breach of the Constitution for the United States of America. Much of all the Volumes of Statutes at Large exceed the law of the land.
Research of primary sources of New Mexico’s Constitutional Convention notes and ratification revealed from circa 1913 one year as a state all hirelings have been in breach. In Roman times a law would be put high on a pole that no one could read.
Today it appears New Mexico isn’t printing their prima-facie NMSA law books or pocket constitutions via the Secretary of State. I’m not surprised! Studying them I discerned how they greatly exceeded what could be delegated to the perjured-oath-breakers!
T-or-C utilities ‘price gouging’ must be reported! Attorney General Raúl Torrez has made a commitment to New Mexico consumers that his advocacy staff will respond to complaints within 72 hours and has pledged that even when his office receives complaints that go beyond the authority and scope of the office, advocates will attempt to link constituents with other agencies.
More to come!
s/Gerald Boland
T-or-C, NM
