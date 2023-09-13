“The defeat of the American Revolution will occur when government falls into the hands of lending institutions and moneyed incorporations.” –Thomas Jefferson
T-or-C to D.C., $43 trillion and counting! Corporations, banking cartels, governments, globalists, oligarchs and utilities are engaged in extracting as much of our work product – our wealth – as possible, through clever extraction schemes.
Was a smaller drone aircraft used on 9/11? Not a single body or body fragment, piece of luggage, or identifiable piece(s) of the plane fuselage, engines, wheels, wings, and seats – belonging to American Airlines Flight 77 was found at the Pentagon crash site! Was an armed smaller drone aircraft used?
In memory of the murdered on 9/1l/2001 – Never forget! Never again! Watch this report (https://www.infowars.com/posts/watch-never-forget-building-7/).
Was 9/11 and Marvin P. Bush/Securacom a pre-planted Pearl Harbor controlled demolition? How’d the new owner get terrorism insurance coverage? A brand-new security system was installed just two weeks prior to 9/11, leaving security cameras inoperable throughout the buildings during that time.
Jet fuel burns only up to 1,200º F. Consequently, the plane crash fires couldn’t possibly burn hot enough to melt-collapse the core steel structure of each floor of the three building(s). This dispels the official story that the steel trusses and joints melted from jet-fuel fires or other structural fires! Demolition-Thermite was abundantly present in the dust that covered Ground Zero and its surrounding blocks!
Was Lahaina in Maui, Hawaii destroyed with Directed Energy Weapons, too? White and blue colors don’t absorb lasers. Such colored items were not burnt. A blue Honda sedan on Front Street, is starkly intact alongside other colored cars that are ‘all’ burnt out!
Weather warfare Freudian slip! Biden said, “I also convened my entire Cabinet as part of a whole-of-government response. And that response is to increase the number and intensity of the extreme weather events and be wary – we’re going to be – use all the resources available to the government to do it.”
Celebrate Constitution Day, September 17, 2023 and Constitutional Sheriffs must arrest the Sea Hag of Santa Fe!
More to come!
s/Gerald Boland
T-or-C, NM
