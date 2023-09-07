T-or-C to Santa Fe to Washington D.C – do you know how lawless these entities are? Do you know the history of Rural Electrification? Did you know in practice that to farms and homes it was to be ‘free’ in exchange for the easement(s) necessary to bring it for paying commercial interests? That’s right only for-profit-businesses acting in commerce were to pay and finance it!
We have the inherent right to travel upon our highways and byways! Do you know the history of issuing licenses? Especially Driving Licensures? It too was for those using our highways and byways as their place of for-profit-business in commerce as is still correct for taxis, busses, and commercial trucking!
Yet, in just the examples above you see how public servants and schools have groomed us to ignorantly exchange rights to privileges and normalize it just as they are now doing to normalize pedophilia, genital mutilations and more. Did you know from Noah’s flood to the early 1900s, earth’s population went from eight family members to reach 1.5 billion?
From circa 1980 to present (43 years) worldwide, women have willfully and by coercion destroyed two billion plus babies! Just how civilized is mankind? When societal acceptance of murdering, poisoning, and self-mutilation of children via infanticide, toxic-vaccines, and brainwashing becomes normalized, history demonstrates that God righteously judges and destroys!
I’ve reported circa 1997 to present-day in this forum the criminality of weather warfare ionosphere heaters, atmospheric heavy metal-biological-aerial-insertions a.k.a. Chemtrails! I’ve reported diseases, Stasi-State-Surveillances, energy weapons, EMFs, Cell Towers, Wi-Fi, not-so-smart-meters, 5G, and the like.
A phrase famous among the Romans and among our Founding Fathers when speaking of opposing tyranny: Principiis obsta. It means, “Stop it at the beginning.” We didn’t stop the tyranny at its beginning, but we can stop it at the beginning of our learning of it! The study of history is the best medicine for a sick mind that we might be able to learn how tyranny creeps in.
Watch this 7-minute report to help comprehend my warnings to you! (https://www.banned.video/watch?id=64f7be3aedc7d9b0f20ec273)
More to come!
s/Gerald Boland
T-or-C, NM
You skipped over that your god is the one who killed the entire global population in Noah's flood except for those 8 people. By your own logic, just how civilized is your god?
