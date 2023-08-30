Be prepared, not scared! The National ARM (www.nationalarm.org) is creating a template for ‘We the People’ to present to sheriffs i.e., law enforcement in 50 state(s) requesting COVID-19 (Certificate of Vaccine I.D. 2020) criminal investigation!
Are depopulation infertility-injections, chimera Nano-digital parasitic self-assembly blood in all of humanity now? Humanity must prosecute pre-meditated mass-murderers and climate terror-forest-firebug-arsonist(s)!
T-or-C and worldwide crimes – five-billion illicit weaponized modRNA-jabs injected-aerosolized during Lockdown 1.0 caused two-billion adverse reactions and twenty-million deaths within 60 days!
‘Trump Won’ in 2020! The American people increasingly realize they will never be free until this Biden banana peel regime is lawfully removed! Ban the election rigging machines! Return to paper only voting!
No vaccine(s) manufacturers’ from circa 1986 to present ever tested safe and effective! Two billion Christians must not comply with chimera demonic false authorities 2.0 hysteria lockdown or mass-digitization! The tyrannical US government now treats the American people with threats, coercion, force, pillaging and weaponization of everything – energy, food, minerals, land, labor and more!
Jesus decreed ‘seed of Cain’ – liars, vipers, thieves, hypocrites, murderers and adulterers! Modern day Kenite/Kainite-Adulteration takes in the total scale of evil – the government piratical lawless tyrants who have traumatized the world have now turned their weapons inward, stealing $trillions.
Adulterate means mix, make impure, change, unnatural, deceit, debase, pollute, contaminate, false, lie, corrupt, pervert, wicked, cruel, child mutilations, transgenderism, GMOs, censorship, authoritarianism, pornography, biological weapons and toxic pharmaceuticals, sinful and all manner of evil practiced by the ‘Assemblies of Satan’ in their pursuit of deceit!
We must resist tyranny, ban ‘all’ jab injections and say No! to the authoritarian’s self-replicating bio-weapons and clown-world where being Black is genetics, but being a man or a woman is a Choice!
“The real motives and spirit which lie at the foundation of all legislation are the same today as they always have been to keep one class of men in subordination and servitude to another." –Lysander Spooner.
“The people cannot delegate to government the power to do anything which would be unlawful for them to do themselves.” –John Locke
More to come!
s/Gerald Boland
T-or-C, NM
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.