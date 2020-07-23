I have a safety concern that deals with very poor, if any, signage to show people who are from out-of-town that Broadway is a one-way street.
Over the past seven evenings and also during daytime hours, I have had to step in the middle of Broadway, wave my hands and direct vehicles that are going the wrong direction to turn around.
Before anyone is killed on the streets of Truth or Consequences, whether they are guests to our city or a citizen of our city, it is obvious that we need to spend money on street signage to protect pedestrians and vehicle traffic.
I am formally petitioning you to put this matter on your next city commission meeting agenda. And if I am required to make the request in person at the meeting, I will be glad to do so.
Sincerely,
s/John R. Swicinski
T-or-C, NM
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.