Finding available money and then creating a project that will meet the requirements of that money is not the way to grow a community. Often, it is companies like Wilson and Company who find the money, design the project and then implement the project, taking their cut at each step. This was our former city manager’s forte. Why is our city so tied to Wilson and Co.? Steve House? Whose interests are these projects in?
Let me give another example. Over the last couple years we have watched 'Rafting the River' grow in popularity. The tourists have very clearly said that this is what they want to do and for this reason they will come to our community and spend money. What does our city commission do? Nothing. No trash containers or parking organization at the launch site. Last year’s graffiti is still on the bridge and the police have no interest in showing the flag to indicate security. This tourist development opportunity has been ignored. Where is 'MainStreet'? What happened to promoting the gifts we have been given – the hot mineral (healing) water beneath our feet, a lake to the east and the National Forest to our west?
Yet, we are now getting funds and Mary Jo to put together a “River Walk”. In an ideal world it could be seen as a good long-term project. Our world is different now! Truth or Consequences is not San Antonio, the beaver and Salt Cedar have decimated the river ecology and the four bridges will just open up more of our open space to trash and drugs. Looking at the 'New Normal' being forced on us, this is not where we need to be putting our time or effort.
We need to be putting our energy into providing the basics for our citizens – food, shelter, energy and a good quality of life. Local jobs for our kids and care for our seniors. We need to come together as a community and demand that the needs and desires of the citizens, owners/taxpayers, be the number one priority.
s/Jack Noel
T-or-C, NM
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.