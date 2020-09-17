If we disagree with our government, we get to "redress our grievances." The Declaration of Independence told this to our ruler at the time, King George III.
This Right is also guaranteed in our US Constitution and our NM State Constitution. Many soldiers have sacrificed their lives to uphold the Constitution. Our police and lawmakers swear to uphold these Rights.
We exercised these rights when we citizens voted on whether to spend $3.2 million on a new "Country Club" police station. Our elected officials thought this was a splendid idea; we citizens disagreed with them.
We citizens voted on whether to allow ORVs on city streets. Why can't we vote on the $1 million electric meters? Why don't we have maximum public input?
The city claims we were given adequate warning that this fiscal irresponsibility was going to happen.
I disagree! If the city is right, why are they afraid to honor the Constitution they are sworn to uphold?
Let the people decide. Honor the petition that mandates an election be held to see if the people want to spend their money this way! Thanks.
s/Martin Mijal
T-or-C, NM
