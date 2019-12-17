I really didn't expect much. My wife and I pulled up lawn chairs, with gates opened at our property at 111 Main Street to watch the Christmas parade coming down the street in the wrong direction. Several rogue cars got around the pylons and came by dodging the progress of the parade as it flowed down Main Street.
I felt like a child in complete delight with the cars and trucks and floats and golf carts decked out with elaborate Christmas lights. The cars and floats played Christmas music. The people in the parade were dressed in red and white, wearing caps with cotton balls on top, smiling and waving as they went by. My wife and I waved back and called out "Merry Christmas!" They responded, "Merry Christmas" in return.
The parade went by for a half an hour or more–all immaculately decked out in multicolored Christmas lights galore and music playing.
s/Alan Hodgkinson
T-or-C, NM
