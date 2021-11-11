As I was walking by Bullocks, heading toward our home on Simpson Street and considering the resurrection of Jesus Christ, I heard, “The overwhelming, preponderance of evidence.” It took me to a movie I saw about Lee Strobel’s life called, “The Case for Christ.” It’s a true story about how Strobel’s wife, Leslie, became a born-again Christian. Both had been happy being avowed atheists before.
Strobel was an award-winning investigative reporter and a legal editor for the Chicago Tribune. He soon realized that if he could disprove the resurrection of Jesus he could restore their shared faith in atheism. Strobel was completely sure that as a top investigative reporter he could very quickly dispel the resurrection as mere mythology.
His hard-fought, methodical quest brought him to the point where he realized that “the overwhelming preponderance of evidence” would win in any court of law. He too became a believer in Jesus: The Creator of Life.
This is some of the evidence he uncovered: All but one of Jesus’ apostles were personally honored to be martyred as credible eyewitnesses to the Way, the Truth, and the resurrection Life of Jesus; over 20,000 manuscripts support the current authenticity of the scriptures in the New Testament Bible; and miraculously, the good news of Jesus Christ’s resurrection has survived the test of nearly 2000 years.
All this leads me to ask you these extremely important questions: What if your worldview is a counterfeit—not real? What if Christians are the only people who live and understand reality? And lastly, If Jesus of His own volition rose from the dead and empowered all his disciples with His Holy Spirit, and that same supernatural power is available for you today, what are you waiting for?
We are A Servant’s Voice, T-or-C. We are not a 501c3. We have no salaries or buildings to maintain. We keep our gatherings intentionally simple as a house church. We train up our own Pastors and Elders. Children are not separated because we welcome their lovely disruptions as part of our weekly family reunions (Let the Children come). We focus on the commandments of Jesus not the many traditions—which are optional. We don’t believe other Churches are wrong, or that they need to be like us; we welcome and promote interdenominational unity. We believe Jesus’ Church has the answers that transforms communities and will make America great again. We are “devoted worshippers, a loving family, disciple-makers, Spirit-filled missionaries, and suffering sojourners,” all for Jesus; these are our values.
Call Rush Behnke, 575-740-1941, or email, rush@rushhr.org. Join us on Sunday mornings for worshipping at 10am, or on Wednesdays at 6:30pm for Bible study.
s/Rush Behnke
T-or-C, NM
