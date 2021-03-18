Is this a possibility?
Consider the hate, and all the violence that has powered the Democrat Party. Remember the far left, “Antifa” plus “BLM” that destroyed so many livelihoods, so many small businesses, dislodged so many from a home, to homelessness? How many have been injured, and even killed since the continuing riots of those who have no legitimate reason to attack peaceful people.
Insanity is not sound thought or judgment for the insurrection that transpired on many occasions these past four years. Venomous hatred is never a Christian action. So if you are a partaker of, or condone those horrific acts, then you can’t be a child of god.
A vote for is acceptance of the platform and the actions to reach that goal of a borderless socialist government, bent on the destruction of all Christian beliefs and teachings. Even to the rights granted to us by God. How many aborted, murdered children will stand and testify against you when you stand before god?
s/John Browning
1280 E. Riverside
T-or-C, NM
