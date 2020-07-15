Thank you, Gov. Grisham, for stepping down the use of Elephant Butte State Park. Here's hoping you make the same good choice when it's time to open the schools.
s/Rod Levell
T-or-C, NM
Chance of Rain: 20%
Sunrise: 06:11:11 AM
Sunset: 08:18:18 PM
Humidity: 41%
Wind: NNW @ 9mph
UV Index: 0 Low
A few clouds. Low 73F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 10%
Sunrise: 06:11:48 AM
Sunset: 08:17:52 PM
Humidity: 28%
Wind: SSE @ 11mph
UV Index: 11 Extreme
A few clouds. Low 73F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 10%
Sunrise: 06:12:25 AM
Sunset: 08:17:23 PM
Humidity: 27%
Wind: SE @ 10mph
UV Index: 11 Extreme
A few clouds. Low 73F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 20%
Sunrise: 06:13:02 AM
Sunset: 08:16:54 PM
Humidity: 28%
Wind: SSE @ 12mph
UV Index: 11 Extreme
Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 74F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 20%
Sunrise: 06:13:40 AM
Sunset: 08:16:23 PM
Humidity: 28%
Wind: S @ 10mph
UV Index: 11 Extreme
Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 73F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 20%
Sunrise: 06:14:18 AM
Sunset: 08:15:50 PM
Humidity: 31%
Wind: SSE @ 10mph
UV Index: 10 Very High
Partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 74F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 20%
Sunrise: 06:14:57 AM
Sunset: 08:15:16 PM
Humidity: 31%
Wind: SSE @ 9mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Mainly cloudy. Low 73F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.