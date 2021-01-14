Did you ever wonder what it’s like to live in a one-party state?
Well, wonder no more. You’re living in one. The major means of communication – in today’s terms that means social media – have now been taken over completely by the left.
Not only has Donald Trump – still the president of the United States, by the way – been permanently banned from Twitter, and its rapidly growing, open-to-all substitute, Parler, has almost simultaneously been de-platformed by Google.
You can’t get their app for Android anymore, either.
Apple threatens to be next, demanding Parler kowtow to Silicon Valley’s vision of what the world should be.
I suppose that’s a social-justicey-politically-correct totalitarianism led by left-leaning… or so they want us to believe… tech billionaires.
Sound a bit Chinese? More than a bit? Think this was maybe planned?
Look, Josh Hawley’s forthcoming book… on Big Tech, no less… was “canceled” by Simon & Schuster. Senator Hawley had been among the most outspoken about investigating the possibility of election fraud.
Twitter permanently blocked General Flynn. I guess they don’t think he has had enough already.
Twitter permanently blocked Lin Wood, the well-known attorney working to unmask possible fraud. Ditto for the courageous lawyer, Sidney Powell.
Not to be outdone, Facebook blocked President Trump’s account. (Not sure who was first – Facebook or Twitter – not that it really matters.)
More insidiously, Facebook has already started to delete groups or forums of people who publicly stepped away from the Democrat Party because of its scandals. (Elsewhere it’s revealed that Facebook has also banned other accounts at the behest of Hunter Biden.)
YouTube announced it will no longer distribute videos investigating election fraud, and that producers of such videos will be punished if they do.
All this happened in just a couple of days, the excuse being (in almost all cases) that the conservatives involved were instigating violence, the “outrage” that occurred at the Capitol.
And this from the very people who ignored exponentially more violence and destruction during the summer months, all across urban America.
Sense a strategy here? A plan, perhaps?
I know – you’re saying I’m one of those conspiracy mongers. Everything has been “debunked.” Of course it was “debunked,” before it even happened.
Only I’m not a conspiracy monger, my friends. I’m the opposite. I’m an Occam’s Razor guy – what you see is what you get. And Occam’s Razor tells me the United States is turning into a near clone of the People’s Republic of China.
It’s not communism in the traditional sense. Karl Marx wouldn’t recognize it, not that what he had on offer was any better.
What China actually is (and where the United States is headed or has already arrived) is a form of oligarchic fascism. (The capitalist market’s fine as long as it’s my capitalist market and you’re a member of my party.)
Communist Party, Democrat Party, what difference does it make? As long as it’s One Party. And we’re in charge. You know, the state über alles.
So forget about personal liberty and free expression, and brush up your “social credit score.” Learn to be obedient, if you wish to survive.
And above all, don’t say anything critical or even slightly controversial on social media or you’re a dead person – or might as well be because you’ll be canceled.
So be careful, but don’t worry about erasing or deleting this article because it probably won’t be here tomorrow.
Just kidding.
I think.
Well… either that or stand up and fight the [new] power. As somebody once said, “What do you have to lose?”
