To all the brilliant people in Sierra County, most of whom (about 65%) have not answered nine simple questions on the United States Census: Which part of this task is causing you to pause?
1. You don’t have a pencil or pen? I can give you one!
2. You don’t have a stamp? One is not required!
3. You don’t have a computer? You don’t need one – see 1. Above
4. You don’t understand the questions? Find a first grader to explain them to you!
5. You don’t trust the government? Okay, you’re excused. I’m sure you don’t need and won’t accept or use any of their fake money. What government do you trust?
6. You don’t think it matters? Okay. Don’t complain about the condition of your roads, your schools, the affordable housing you and/or your family members and friends may be living in, the subsidized feeding programs that provide free breakfasts and lunches for all your children, Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid, grants for improvements to Sierra Vista Hospital, or anything else the untrustworthy government currently provides. Don’t complain either when your representation in the government gets reduced because you aren’t enough (counted) residents to justify a senator or representative.
7. You don’t think it’s your responsibility, as a resident in the United States of America, to be counted? Whose responsibility is it?
8. You don’t believe that federal funds will be denied if Sierra County truly needs assistance? Federal funds will go first to places where residents actually took ten minutes or less to fill out the census form and submit it either by mail or on-line.
9. You don’t know anything about it? Let your brilliance shine! Large advertisements appear in the local newspaper, on television, in your mailbox, on social media locations, or you can hear about it on the radio. All the information you need, and it’s been provided for months!!
How long did it take you to read this? You could have been filling out the Census! I personally find this outrageous!
s/Ruth McPherson
717 N. Caballo Rd.
T-or-C, NM
