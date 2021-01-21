With over 100,000 patients currently enrolled in the New Mexico Medical Cannabis Program, the state legislature must guarantee that patient protections remain a top priority during this session.
With an increased public willingness to legalize recreational cannabis, a political desire for increased tax revenue, the decision must not occur in a political vacuum nor a mad dash for cash during a pandemic causing undue economic and societal hardships.
I've been at the forefront of New Mexico's medical cannabis debate for two decades, first, as an activist advocating legalization for medicinal purposes, and secondly, as the Founder and President of R. Greenleaf Organics, one of the state's top medical cannabis providers. Serving thousands of patients annually, our mission remains to provide high-quality, safe cannabis medicine for New Mexico's most vulnerable patients.
The proposed Cannabis Wellness Bill is a responsible alternative to legalizing recreational cannabis. This approach safeguards our Medical Cannabis Program by expanding a system that is already functional but does so in a measured way. It will also immediately generate new tax revenue without additional, excessive and costly bureaucracy.
As a company and industry, we've demonstrated a dependable approach to providing New Mexicans with safe, reliable, and regulated medicine for the past decade. Let's continue to live up to the promise by supporting a Cannabis Wellness Bill that will always put our patients ahead of profits.
s/Willie Ford
1920 Columbia Drive SE
Albuquerque, NM
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.