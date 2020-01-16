It has been my honor to be on the Truth or Consequences City Commission for the past six years. Many were surprised when I reentered the race after publicly stating that I did not intend to. I decided to add my name because I felt it was my responsibility to continue in the role as commissioner in case there was not a good, strong contender to take my place.
Upon learning that Mr. Brendan Tolley will be running for my seat, I strongly feel that he will bring new enthusiasm and ideas to the city commission, as well as our community as a whole.
On Tuesday, January 14, I withdrew my name from the race for Position Four. I endorse Brendan Tolley to replace me.
I urge all concerned residents of Truth or Consequences to attend the Candidates' Forum hosted by Sierra County Indivisible on Monday, January 27 at 6:30 p.m. at the Civic Center.
Please also keep aware of the Sierra County Sentinel Forum, excellently done, which will be publicly announced soon.
Best wishes,
s/Kathy Clark
T-or-C, NM
