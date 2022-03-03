I would like to take this opportunity to compliment your Business Directory in the TorCh section of the Sentinel.
I am a firm believer in keeping as much of our needed business local in an effort to support our locally owned businesses. Unfortunately this is not always possible due to out dated telephone books and other information sources. This makes it difficult to find business services that may be available in our community.
The business directory is one of the places I look first to find our needed services. It is an excellent tool and hopefully more businesses will advertise there in the future.
Keep up the great work.
s/Samuel Hatty
T-or-C, NM
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.