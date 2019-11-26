William Jackson of the Blue Star Project extends a warm and hearty Thank You to the people of Truth or Consequences for your kind and gracious support and steadfast encouragement. Your gifts and contributions are and have been highly valued and greatly appreciated.
Although still in its early stages, much progress has been made in the past month or so to make it a reality.
My original hopes and expectations have been exceeded. I am extending a “special” thank you to the folks at Whitehead Chevrolet, Exacta Printing and the Cobblestone monthly publication for their valuable assistance, along with that of Vincent Barrett, owner of the 3rd St. Station where Blue Star Project’s original office is located.
s/William Jackson
Blue Star Project
411 E. 3rd
T-or-C, NM
