T-or-C and Sierra County were Blockbuster hits at the recent Santa Fe Film Festival and Film week (actually 10 days) in Santa Fe. For the first time, five projects made the roster for the highly selective film festival and our own Burt Ferguson showcased his prodigious talents at the New Mexico Film and Television Hall of Fame where he was inducted as a “Rising Star".
Two feature films showcased at the 23rd annual Santa Fe Film Festival shot in our area; “Warm Season“ and “Cop V Killer“ (produced by local production company Triangle U studios) played in premium slots and won Best Cinematography and Best Actor respectively. The cast and crews spoke highly of the town, the local crew and their experiences while shooting. Harmonious Boggs and Flagship Romance joined Burt’s First Music Video on the big screen.
The city provided a grant through Lodgers Tax to support a full-page ad and social media highlighting “10 Reasons to Shoot in Truth or Consequences,“ and several generous sponsors from Sierra County helped, too.
This whole thing couldn’t have happened without the continued amazing support of Frances Luna and her team at the Sentinel. Without her, film in Sierra County would still be in a nascent (not growing) stage. We can’t find words to express our gratitude for all she’s done for the entire film community, so we will settle for “thank you so very, very much!“
See you at the movies!
s/NaNi Rivera
T-or-C, NM
