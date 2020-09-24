I have called the BLM and Antifa thugs KKK-like terrorists. They have burned down Black and White businesses and vandalized entire downtown areas, public buildings and memorials, injured and killed peaceful protestors and policemen.
This pointing out of the destruction and fear-causing acts and asking people to realize what these groups really are and reminding them to vote is not fascism! Per Webster’s dictionary, fascism is a system of government by leftist parties and minority groups, the retention of a means of production under centralized governmental control, racism and glorification of war. Sounds like the democrat platform to me.
We are asked to stick our heads in the sand and to believe that somehow this destruction and violence is deserved because of “Systemic Racism” or past evils of ancestors. None of us are guilt-free; the violence is dividing our country and destroying it.
Wake up America, before it’s too late!
s/M. Stahlnecker
T-or-C, NM
