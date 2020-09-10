I read an article online published on August 27, 2020 by M. Stahlnecker stating their belief that BLM and Antifa are the "KKK of the left." I am writing to you because I want to know if KCHS/The Sentinel support fascism?
In case you don't understand by now, BLM stands for Black Lives Matter. As in, the lives of Black People matter. The slogan must exist because far too many people don't believe that Black Lives matter.
Antifa is shorthand for anti-fascist. It is an ideology. It literally means to be against fascism. To compare BLM protestors and anti-fascist ideology to the Ku Klux Klan is ignorant, unfounded and harmful. The Ku Klux Klan has been raping and murdering and ruining the lives of black, indigenous and other people of color, as well as disabled folks and queer folks for a long time now.
The BLM movements and those who subscribe to anti-fascist worldviews are not by any means anything like the Ku Klux Klan. Protesting the systemic violence that this nation was built upon is not the same as lynching people.
Every single day, another black person is murdered by this country, and for you all to post this article is a slap in the face to every family who has lost someone to police brutality and systemic violence. How dare you! Shame on you! Take the article down and apologize publicly. Or you can choose to be seen as fascists. Your choice, but remember history won't forget what you decided.
s/Leesha Loomis
T-or-C, NM
