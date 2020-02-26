When I moved my family here some 32 years ago now, there was an old faded sign on the freeway proclaiming “Hot Springs, a City of Health.” Don Gustin remembered it had a cornucopia on it but did not know if a photo exists of it.
A couple of weekends ago, some health minded friends and I put together a “Live Long and Prosper” Health Festival, with 30 tables of Mind, Body, and Spiritual Health practitioners and three rooms of continuous talks for two days. Everything was there from bees and soil health, to my table where I had a meter that measures microwave energy. I have two good friends dealing with cancer in their brain, neck and throat where they held their cell phones for hours each day. Everyone has one, so I demonstrated a safer way to use a cell phone.
I showed an article to one lady where a lot of women without pockets put their cell phones inside their blouse, and then had to deal with breast cancer. She told me her sister who used to do that just had a double mastectomy. I explained that I was formally trained and educated in biological science. I had 20 years of teaching college courses in three states, and R&D work that I performed for the federal government here in NM before our little business caught on, and I could live here full time again. I stated there were some good biological science studies published in the best scientific journals, which show that animals are adversely affected at the cellular level. I had hundreds of printouts on my table, in five different folders.
Non-ionizing radiation with continuous exposure causes detrimental health effects. A couple of the city’s smart meter champions walked by, but didn’t bother to want to be educated. I joked about a city commission meeting where one of them stated that you can’t believe anything on the Internet.
If we vote for no change, perhaps a new cartoon strip in the Sentinel entitled, “The New Caves” the ‘Commission Against Virtually Everyone’. With seven pairs of eyes staring out of the city commission cave debating if any of them will ever go out and communicate with the “Naysayer Citizens” they rule.
I have a new Internet video that shows folks fighting smart meters in Arizona. It suggests an EKG pattern, which is adversely effected with non-ionizing radiation form the same meter manufacturer that current commission and manager are going to put on your house here in town. The elderly woman’s heart was so severely affected that the doctor stopped the experiment after a short period of time.
Write me – you fellow citizen bosses of the city – and I will send you a link where you can watch for yourself.
s/Lee Foerstner
T-or-C, NM
