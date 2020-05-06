Since last week, three notable things have happened relating to the coronavirus and potential impacts on Sierra County. First, a positive case of the virus in the county; concerning as reopening starts. Second, California governor reclosed some LA beaches because you can never underestimate people’s capacity to act like idiots.
You reopen EB Lake, Caballo Lake, RV parks and campgrounds, it’s going to look like spring break down there by the Fourth of July week. You’re going to have asymptomatic people coming into Walmart, Bullocks, golf courses and motels from places with lots of virus cases. Third, saw in the Sentinel the county commission passed a resolution to urge the governor to reopen EB Lake. I’m sure the EB and T-or-C commissions are in lockstep.
So, because lake related businesses and local municipalities and Sierra County aren’t making any money, they’re putting the lives of 100,000 people in the tri-city area at risk by inviting in 10-60 thousand strangers every weekend to NOT social distance. Coming from places that have lots of virus – Albuquerque, El Paso, Sandoval County, Las Cruces and Eastern Arizona. I’m sorry all the lake businesses, marinas and RV parks are hurting along with governments that rely on GRT, but you all are wrong place, wrong time. So was Guste, so were the people in the Great Depression.
Elected officials don’t get to gamble with people’s lives because they need the money, and lake businesses have loans and mortgages. Plenty of people here have hopes and dreams and futures and don’t want to go down to a Walmart parking lot loaded with Texas plates. I’m not naïve enough to think the governor won’t eventually cave to local pressure because she will; because there’s just too much money at stake.
However, when local residents start getting sick and maybe dying, they will overwhelm staff at the local hospital that has 35 million in bovd debt. It’s not going to be pretty and I’m betting a lot of the locals have none or bad health insurance, which will trigger a financial crisis at the hospital due to non-payment for services.
I hope people don’t show up in huge numbers, but based on what I’ve seen at California and Florida beaches I doubt it.
This also makes any municipal and county commissioners who voted to open up the lakes: portrayers of disease and pestilence and accessories to murder of our citizens. It ain’t fate or “act of God” if you invite it here. Just saying.
s/SM Zeschke
T-or-C, NM
(Over 350 words paid)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.