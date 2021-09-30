Too many times we don’t show our thankfulness and express our gratefulness to those who help us. Yes, it may be someone’s Job, but those who take their Job to heart need to be celebrated.
On July 28, my father was transported to the ER at SVH to check out the pains under his right arm that he was complaining about. All of his vitals were perfect for one at any age, but unbelievable for someone just three months short of 100.
When Dr. Garver came in (after a few hours of testing) and told me he had pneumonia, I nearly fell on the floor. This was not a good diagnosis for someone dad’s age. At nearly 100, when you start treating one problem it can trigger other issues; they start falling like dominos and then you are in a position, struggling to stand the dominos back up.
Dad was transferred to in-patient on the second floor. We need to be thankful that we have SVH to care for us on a short-term basis… it is not a long-term hospital situation. It’s staffed with individuals who care about you and your needs. I won’t name them individually, because I don’t want to make the mistake of overlooking someone.
Dad was restless in the first days of his hospitalization, so they had him sitting at the nursing station at night feeding him pudding and talking to him. The nursing staff didn’t mind my 24/7 barrage of phone calls, checking on him. And Drs. Garver and Berryman spent a lot of time answering my many questions. My needs were as important to all on the second floor, as well as everything they could do to keep dad comfortable.
When dad passed, the hands of many touched me in comfort, and Dr. Garver was there within minutes (they care). I tell you all this because you need to know that significant changes have been accomplished since 2019 to enhance the care we receive here at SVH. If you experience a situation which you feel needs attention or correction…. make it known, constructively. Always remember: if you don’t help solve the problem…. you’re part of the problem.
SVH…. My heart thanks you!
With respect,
s/Jackie Stockmar
T-or-C, NM
