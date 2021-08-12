Part One: As the Dear Boss column indicated several weeks ago, I too, am sick and tired of hearing about Covid. It doesn’t want to go away on the news, in conversations and in real life with so many contracting it. But what a vicious cycle it is, a cycle that needs to be broken and can be broken if we each take responsibility to stop this treacherous virus.
Politics aside, conspiracy theories aside, origin stories aside, confusion aside…
If only we had heeded scientific advice early on, we could have stopped it in its tracks. The vaccines, albeit not 100% effective, are here; masks, social distancing, washing hands continue to be preventive measures.
Yes, folks who have been vaccinated and/or are practicing all the safe measures have still become Covid ill, a miniscule number at that. We had and have a responsibility to ourselves and our communities to make choices that would diminish the stranglehold of this damn virus. Too many are not utilizing the preventive measures available, thus the mandates.
Remember when your parent suggested you do something and you didn’t? Remember when they told you to do something and you didn’t? Remember the consequences? This virus and ensuing mandates are consequences for not doing the right thing.
s/Susan Abare-Gritter
T-or-C, NM
