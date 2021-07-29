In the July 16, 2021, issue of the Sierra County Sentinel, reader Deborah Toomey succinctly, articulately, and eloquently laid out in her letter, published under the heading “Dreams Do Come True,” the elements showing Spacepork America (spelling modification intended!) to be a shameful boondoggle. However, about mid-way through she veered off course with a disconnect, lauding the recent launch carrying billionaire Sir Richard Branson and crew into space.
Rather than shifting from an accurate analysis of the misguided policy of taxpayer expense with virtually no meaningful economic benefit to this community, plenty of public corruption, loss of the Recreation Center, etc., to praise for the dazzling launch event, I suggest adopting the proposal recently put forth by the respected advocacy organization Public Citizen: a “billionaire astronaut reentry fee” or “BARF, for short.”
As Public Citizen (https://www.citizen.org/) describes this idea, “billionauts” would be required to “pay a modest (for them) fee to come back down to Earth.” This fee would amount to 10% of the billionaut’s net worth, as estimated by Forbes, and would not apply to the non-billionaire passengers or crew. Such a policy could provide funding for needed services and would generate revenue for reimbursing local tax dollars drained by the Spacepork America project. For example, New Mexico ranks 49th among states in overall child well being, and 50th in education, where the money would be much better placed.
As we know, New Mexico is the second poorest state in the union. Its taxpayers have ponied up more than $220 million for the Spacepork – with Sierra County and Doña Ana County residents continuing to pay off the 25-year debt. So let’s not be in such a hurry to conclude that “pie in the sky” has turned into “dreams come true,” at least not for our local taxpayers – nor for New Mexico’s children.
Sincerely,
s/Arla S. Ertz
Winston, NM
