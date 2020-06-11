Okay graduates, especially those from high school, a few things to consider in the summer of COVID while there’s no summer school, no work and you’re staring at your phone or video screen. I had 70 lawns a week in my landscaping business and eight rental apts. to fill yearly. I saw one to three-year vignettes of dozens of people’s lives yearly. Here’s how you don’t end up and stay poor.
First, lack of employment skills leads to chronic unemployment or under employment. If you’re going to spend money on college you need to be in “STEM” – science, tech, engineering, math or business, education, government or medicine. If your degree is in fine arts, English, philosophy, political science, you’re going to be a Starbucks barista with a ton of student debt.
Not everyone needs to go to college; there are plenty of careers as a plumber, carpenter, electrician, concrete guy, ironworker, etc. Plenty of two-year programs for dental hygienist, nurse practitioner, cosmetologist, veterinary assistant, admin. assistant, not to mention fixing any kind of technology or cars. You also need not to spend all of the money every paycheck, especially if your trade has a slow season in winter like roofer, carpenter, bricklayer. You need reserves if you’re only working two or three days a week in Jan. and Feb.
Nobody cares of you never go on vacation or what kind of car you drive as long as it runs and it’s paid for. Mortgage companies, landlords, credit card companies, IRS want you to pay. PERIOD! They will come after you if you don’t.
Second, if you have children before you’re able to afford them and raise them properly, you will be poor. Studies show it takes $300,000 to raise a child to age 18. The most important commitment you can make in your young life is to be celibate or use two kinds of birth control, one for her and condoms for him until you have the skills to establish a career and money in the bank. If you are single, 20, and have a child and you are a cashier at a convenience store, your future is done. No amount of food stamps, medical assistance or state/federal housing assistance will help. You’re gonna be poor.
Third: always live below your means. High debt load and the interest you pay on it are kryptonite. Car loans can be 10-12%. Try to pay them early. Credit cards 15-30%, savings pay 1%. Get a compact car or stripped-down F-150 and drive it for 10 years, get a loan for no more than five years. Just because someone says you can afford $1,500/mo. rent or mortgage, doesn’t mean you should. I came out here, qualified for a $240,000 loan and bought a $85,000 house. Live below your means. If you’re paying in minimum on your student loans and have $5,000 in credit card debt, you shouldn’t be going on vacation or even eating out. Time runs out faster than you think.
Finally, addiction: any compulsive or destructive behavior that causes you to spend money now and worry about paying later will cost you everything. Chasing that high or adrenaline rush always gets harder, costlier and more elusive. In the old days it was booze, drugs, sex (too many exes) and gambling. Now the vices are more and easier. Example: used to have to go to a bookie, the racetrack or Vegas or Atlantic City to gamble. Easier. More addictions now like online shopping, video games, way too much social media… it’s endless. If it causes you to miss work, lose sleep, borrow to play or pay; get help. You’ll be lonely, broke and bitter if you don’t.
It’s a scary world out there kiddos. You need some good career skills, good decisions, good planning and some good luck. Only thing worse than young and poor is old and poor. Just sayin’.
