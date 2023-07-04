I input every dime my family spends into a spreadsheet, and then check all of my credit card charges when the statement comes in.
Recently, I was looking for a refund from Foxworth, but it wasn't there. I called my credit card company, but they had no record of the transaction. I told them, "I’m holding the credit receipt in my hand!"; yet, my credit card company denied any evidence of any transactions on that date – and I had returned two items. I went through all of the credit statements issued to me from Foxworth for May, and four returns had not been credited to my account.
Thank you, Foxworth, for researching these mysterious transactions. Manager Arlene Cooper (while on vacation!), contacted her bookkeeper (Barbara) and advised her to call the corporate office. Barbara did, and they discovered it was a glitch.
It seems during the month of April, Foxworth was transitioning to a new software program. Although Foxworth would issue a credit, their new system didn't translate it properly and the returns to the credit card companies weren't recognized. My four returns totaled over $107, so I encourage you to look over your printed credits from Foxworth and compare them with your credit card statement. You may be surprised to find your returns (in the month of May) didn't make it to your credit card.
Foxworth is quick to make it right, but I wouldn't dilly-dally.
s/Yvette Dickinson
T-or-C, NM
