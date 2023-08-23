It is critical that all residents of Truth or Consequences be made aware that rules and regulations associated with the departments of Water and Waste Water are compromised. Laborers are expected and required to perform duties beyond their station. OSHA standards have been violated and raw sewage has been allowed to flow into the Rio Grande.
Multiple complaints have been filed with the city and are buried. Some employees have had to work over 100 hours in a week, and the appreciation for that sacrifice is only given by co-workers or residents of the city that know the effort given.
Your water is at risk. The waste that you flush and wish to never see or smell again is rising up. Falsehoods are spoken by supervisors, and higher ups to lead employees of the city to believe they can perform duties they are not qualified to do. The most common statement made by these individuals is "It's that way everywhere." And, "The entire state is short of operators".
Safety is compromised. Equipment is failing.
The most recent way for the city to save money is to rename the Sun and the Moon. They have chosen to change what a week is in an effort to cut overtime for the very few that have given all their time to see that work is being completed. Departments are being combined and city employees are at risk of exposure working with waste.
Those working in and around waste should have a hepatitis B series of shots. This carelessness is a concern for the public as well. Half of the equipment at the wastewater plant is not operable. The wastewater plant is on its third director in less than 18 months.
Some residents of Truth or Consequences do not realize that when all the work downtown and at the roundabouts is completed, and the crews leave town, your water and wastewater crews that reside here amount to truly a handful.
In the recent months the department dwindled to two employees. Laborers are led to believe they can drive vehicles they are not licensed to operate. Make adjustments to equipment, and the flow of water they are not certified to adjust. All residents should hope there is a solid plan in place if there is a future leak at the roundabouts.
The disruption of traffic in order to have city employees make a repair will be catastrophic. Our fresh water has been steadily running down the roads at a depressing rate. Unbelievable amounts of money has been paid to outsourced contracts to fix leaks, and we all still see how bad it is. There is even talk that they want to eliminate dispatch because it costs too much money.
So, as a resident of Truth or Consequences, you may have to call a dedicated employee at 3 a.m. to report a massive leak, have that same employee show up on the scene, hope that they can rally one or two others to come out and perform the repair, while none on the scene are certified or qualified by state regulations to even perform the repair.
Something in this stinks. Something is broken.
s/Jenifer Meinke
T-or-C, NM
