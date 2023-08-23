Dear Community: Paloma Springs Assisted Living at 1300 N Silver St. in Truth or Consequences is closing within the next two weeks. Residents were given 30 days to find a new home. The closest Assisted Living Facilities are in Las Cruces and Socorro. Employees are uncertain as to their jobs future.
I am a subscriber to the Sentinel and appreciate Frances Lun’s quote of August 4, 2023:
“We live in a day and time where we have access to the world at our fingertips, but it seems more than ever we are focused on what is happening in our backyard and how it impacts us today.”
If we are paying attention to ‘The Elders in Our Community,’ then why is the Assisted Living Closing not being talked about? The closing impacts our community and there seems to be no replacement being offered.
Thank you for the opportunity to share my concern, and Blessings,
s/Lorraine Fontaine
Elephant Butte, NM
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.