The original phrase was of course a little different, and made famous during Sen. Joe McCarthy’s 1954 hearings into communist subversion in America. But it may soon find new usage with the U.S. Constitution and democracy once again under attack from within.
Just four days before the Aug. 8 Mar-a-Lago raid, I made this prediction: “With Biden’s approval rating having dropped to below 30 percent in some cases, if the democrats hold onto both houses of Congress, it would take a lot to convince the American people of the legitimacy of the election result. In desperation, the Jan. 6 ‘show trial’ might go nuclear and seek to have Donald J. Trump arrested before then.”
And weeks before that I wrote: “Will charges be brought to arrest the former president before the midterms? Biden’s America already has political prisoners and show trials, so why not lock up opponents too?”
Some have described the raid on Trump’s house as a watershed moment when the FBI finally crossed the line. Or was it just carrying out its duty once Judge Bruce Reinhart approved a search warrant as part of an ongoing government investigation?
But this was no isolated incident, and the FBI clearly has form. It was the latest of many partisan actions the agency has taken ever since Donald J. Trump appeared on the scene.
In 2018, Sebastian Gorka told The Washington Times that, while working as deputy assistant to the president, an FBI agent informed him that: “The 7th floor of the FBI looks at the Trump White House as the enemy.”
They are not alone; such views were and still are widely held across government, the media, and even by some within the judiciary and military. The agency felt emboldened to sabotage the Trump presidency, sometimes breaking the very laws they are there to uphold, because they knew someone was watching their backs.
Serious questions must be asked about the legitimacy of the government investigating its main political rival less than three months before the midterm elections that it looks set to do badly in. Isn’t that exactly what the West has accused President Vladimir Putin of doing to his political rival Alexey Navalny?
Comparisons could also be made to the uproar from democrats when then President Trump started to ask questions about his rival Joe Biden’s dealing in Ukraine, which eventually led to his first impeachment.
The depth of enmity still felt at the very top toward Trump and his supporters was revealed recently on Twitter when retired general Michael Hayden supported these outrageous comments made by British journalist Edward G. Luce:
“I’ve covered extremism and violent ideologies around the world over my career. Have never come across a political force more nihilistic, dangerous & contemptible than today’s Republicans. Nothing close.”
Hayden chose not to defend at least 36 million of his fellow Americans, but to support the British hack by writing: “I agree. And I was the CIA Director.”
The Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Mark A. Milley, has expressed similar disdain for Trump supporters. Barack Obama’s CIA director John Brennan once described Trump’s behavior as “nothing short of treasonous,” and former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper claimed that Trump’s embrace of Russia “made me fear for our nation.”
Even before he became president, Trump called the FBI “disgraceful” after its then director, James Comey, decided to clear Hilary Clinton of any wrongdoing after government e-mails were found on her private server.
The intel leadership clearly had a problem with Trump before and after he became the 45th president, but are they now working to prevent him from becoming the 47th?
Despite ongoing efforts to paint Trump supporters as ‘dangerous insurrectionists’ following the Jan. 6 incident – which the FBI is shown to have had a hand in provoking – there have been no similar events since then.
Conservatives traditionally do not riot. Indeed, Trump supporters showed considerable restraint when their presidential hopeful was defeated by third-world electoral practices. But if the democrats lose, will their supporters riot and will more cities burn? Probably.
For many Republicans, going back to the voting booths for the midterms will feel like having to relive the trauma of November 2020 – like getting back in a car after experiencing an auto wreck. But I’m sure it will feel even worse for the democrat leadership, albeit for different reasons.
They are not just facing the prospect of defeat, but exposure too.
In a country where the rule of law is respected that could mean jail time for some, but this is Deep State America, or so they hope it still is.
If they lose control of Congress, they lose control of the powerful investigative oversight committees, so everything from Hunter’s laptop and alleged Chinese pay-outs to Dad, the Afghanistan debacle, Fauci, and the Clinton involvement in the Russia collusion hoax should finally get some serious attention.
One investigation I would like to see is how much responsibility does Kamala Harris and her team have for the war in Ukraine? Did they give President Volodymyr Zelenskyy false assurances of U.S. support that encouraged him to tell Putin and the world at the Munich Security Conference, on Feb. 19, 2022, that his nation was going to join NATO?
This November is the showdown month when the irresistible force of the Trump revival – one that has just cast RINO Liz Cheney aside and got Sarah Palin through to Alaska’s November election – comes up against the immovable object that is the Deep State.
One view of that classical paradox is that an unstoppable force cannot be unstoppable in the same universe as an immovable object exists, as that would presumably stop it.
So, does this mean the Trump phenomenon and the Deep State cannot co-exist? Or maybe the Deep State is not the immovable object that it appeared to be two years ago?
It is clear people have had enough of being lied to and seeing institutions that were created to protect all Americans now taking political sides.
