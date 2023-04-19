Thank you for publishing a separate list of animal-at-large violations in the April 14 edition. I hope this will be a regular feature, and I hope that you will consider publishing the address or general area of each violation so that we law-abiding citizens who walk our dogs on leashes can avoid these areas or be prepared in case of an encounter.
Regards,
s/Ellen Brink
T-or-C, NM
