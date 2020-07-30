I volunteered to serve my community by applying for the open seat on the Public Utility Advisory Board. Having been an entrepreneur, a Jack of all trades and experienced in many areas, I thought that I could contribute something of value to the community I am committed to. I especially wanted to offer an alternative to George Szigeti, who made it very clear as a commissioner that he wanted to see 5G and a 'Smart City' here in T-or-C, to which I am opposed.
The meeting began with Ron Pacourek asking about old business. I then witnessed a very abusive and demeaning response from the chairman to him, complete with indignation and eye rolling.
Then for the three minutes (why a limit in a public body looking for input from the citizens?) allowed, Ron Fenn asked some very serious and well-researched questions relating to his solar bill and holes within the accounting system. Love him or hate him, Ron knows what he is talking about and as a former councilwomen said to me, "he is rarely wrong". He was cut off at three minutes, told to shut up and sit down, and his comments blown off by Dornbusch and Madrid.
Next came the interviews, and by this time I was questioning my desire to be part of this star-chamber. Chairman Jeff was adamant that Ron and I answer how much experience we had with operating utilities as the sole qualification to be on the board. It was clear that he wanted his buddy George to have the seat and did what he could to browbeat both Mr. Fenn and myself ...George got the seat.
The only thing I felt I accomplished was to give out six copies of the Constitution to Madrid, Rubin and the four commissioners – they have been put on notice.
Rarely have I witnessed a more rigged selection process (first the verdict, then the trial), a greater display of disregard for citizens’ input and two people running rough-shod over the voice of the people. One commissioner called me the next day to apologize.
Why do we continue to put up with this kind of tyranny and disrespect for the voice of the people from the people we elect? It’s time that we stand up for the ideals that most of us support and many have fought to defend and take our city back.
s/Jack Noel
T-or-C, NM
(Over 350 words paid)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.