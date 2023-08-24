It’s the week of August 25. Check us out on the Auxiliary Facebook page at: American Legion Auxiliary, Department of NM, Unit 44, Elephant Butte, NM or our website: americanlegionelephantbutte.com.
The canteen and gaming room are open from 12:00 noon to 10:00 p.m.
It’s another fabulous Friday night with Dave grilling his classic hamburgers and cheeseburgers, along with yummy basket of fries or onion rings, pattie melts, chicken strips or hot dogs. Dave’s grill and 9 Ball Pool start at 4:00 p.m. and from 5:00 to 9:00 p.m the mic is open to sing your favorite song at Bill Molina’s “Night of Karaoke.”
It’s another game day August 27th at 1:00. All members and their guests are welcome to join the fun.
On Wednesday, August 30th the kitchen opens at 5:00 p.m. with a delish “Smoked Chicken” dinner. Don’t forget to wear your boots and grab your hat to two-step with Sue B’s country western songs.
Coming up next weekend at Post 44 is the Flea Market/Bake Sale and 8 ball pool, Sept. 2nd.
Please thank our Veterans for our freedom, not only today, but each and every day. Keep them in your thoughts and prayers. Wear red proudly on Fridays to stand for those who keep us free and to show that you do not forget our deployed warriors far away.
