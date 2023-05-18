It’s the week of May 19. Check us out on the Auxiliary Facebook page at: American Legion Auxiliary, Department of NM, Unit 44, Elephant Butte, NM or our website: americanlegionelephantbutte.com.
The canteen and gaming room are open from 12:00 noon to 10:00 p.m.
Friday, Dave will be grilling his classic hamburgers and cheeseburgers, along with delicious baskets of fries or onion rings, patty melts, chicken strips or hot dogs. Dave’s grill and 9 Ball Pool starts at 4:00 p.m. From 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. join Bill Molina for a night of Karaoke.
All members are welcome and encouraged to attend our general membership meeting Saturday, May 20th at 10:30 a.m.
Join us for a tasty “Taco Salad,” on Wednesday May 24th. The kitchen opens at 5:00 p.m. This Wednesday is also “dance night” featuring Tim T. The wide range of songs on his playlist will have you stepping out onto the dance floor or just enjoying the music with friends.
May is national Poppy month. Wearing the flower pays tribute to the fallen and the future of living veterans, active-duty military personnel and their families.
The schedule for “Memorial Day Services'' on May 29th is on the Auxiliary Facebook page (see first paragraph). The Ceremonies start: 9:00 at the new cemetery; 9:30 Hot Springs cemetery; 10:00 TorC Veterans Wall; 10:30 Rotary Park. On this day we celebrate our freedom and express our gratitude to the USA military who have fallen with honor, courage and selflessness.
"Our flag does not fly because the wind moves it. It flies with the last breath of each soldier who died protecting it."- Unknown
