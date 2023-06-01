It’s the week of June 2. Check us out on the Auxiliary Facebook page at American Legion Auxiliary, Department of NM, Unit 44, Elephant Butte, NM, or our website at americanlegionelephantbutte.com.
The Legion’s canteen and gaming room are open daily from noon to 10 p.m.
A huge “thank you” to the many helping hands and patriots who came to the Memorial Services last weekend. It was a day when we remembered our fallen who paid for every free breath we get to take. Let freedom ring!
It’s the first Friday in June. Dave will be grilling his classic hamburgers and cheeseburgers, along with delicious baskets of fries or onion rings, patty melts, chicken strips or hot dogs. Dave’s grill and our 9-ball games start at 4 p.m. From 5 to 9 p.m. join Bill Molina for a night of karaoke.
You’ll find some interesting (priced right) items at our flea market and bake sale this Saturday, June 3, starting at 8 a.m. Have some articles you want to sell? Bring them on down to Post 44, purchase a table and setup your wares for sale (setup starts at 7 a.m.).
“Chicken ala King” is on the menu for Wednesday, June 7.The kitchen opens at 5 p.m. for eat-in or takeout (while it lasts) and you’ll be stepping out onto the dance floor when Sue B. starts playing your favorite boot-scootin’ tunes.
The Auxiliary will be preparing and serving a brisket dinner for Father’s Day from 5 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, June 18. There is a sign-up at the canteen; ask your bartender and don’t forget the last day to sign up is Sunday, June 11.
Please thank our Veterans for our freedom, not only today, but each and every day. Every Friday we wear red in honor of all of our veterans. Keep our troops, away and at home, in your thoughts and prayers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.