It’s the week of Sept. 1. Check us out on the Auxiliary Facebook page at American Legion Auxiliary, Department of NM, Unit 44, Elephant Butte, NM, or our website at americanlegionelephantbutte.com.
The canteen and gaming room are open daily from noon to 10 p.m.
A big “Shout-Out Thanks” to last Saturday’s Golf Scramble volunteers. It was a great day and a resounding success!
Friday, Sept. 1, startingat 4 p.m., the grill opens for yummy hamburgers and cheeseburgers, along with delicious baskets of fries or onion rings, patty melts, chicken strips or hot dogs. The grill and 9-ball games start at 4 p.m. From 5 to 9 p.m. join Bill Molina for a night of karaoke.
You’ll find some interesting, priced right, items at our flea market and bake sale Saturday, Sept. 2nd at 8 a.m. Have some articles you want to sell, bring them on down to Post 44, purchase a table and set up your wares for sale!
Chalk-up for a game of 8-ball pool on Saturday Sept. 2 at 3 p.m.
It’s another game day Sept 4 at 1 p.m. All members and their guests are welcome to join the fun.
Join our Veterans at Post 44 on Wednesday, Sept 6 for Dave’s “Tater Tot Casserole” and the best dancing music starring Sue B. The kitchen opens at 5 p.m.
A reminder that our best ever “all-you-can-eat-breakfast” starts at 8 a.m. on Sept 9.
The 2024 membership cards are here, so all groups (Legion, Auxiliary and SAL) have started early bird renewals.
Please thank our Veterans for our freedom, not only today, but each and every day. Every Friday we wear red in honor of all of our veterans. Keep our troops, away and at home, in your thoughts and prayers.
