It’s the week of June 16. Check us out on the Auxiliary Facebook page at American Legion Auxiliary, Department of NM, Unit 44, Elephant Butte, NM, or our website at americanlegionelephantbutte.com.
The canteen and gaming room are open daily from noon to 10 p.m.
The Post needs to replace the grill/stove/oven, but Dave will be open Friday, June 16 at 4 p.m. for baskets of fries, onion rings, chicken strips, and hot dogs. There will be no hamburgers. Friday’s 9-ball starts at 4 p.m., and grab the mic to sing your favorite song at Bill Molina’s “Night of Karaoke” from 5 to 9 p.m.
The remaining Wednesday dinners and music in June are canceled, pending a new stove.
All members are welcome and encouraged to attend our monthly general membership meeting Saturday, June 17 at 10:30 a.m.
If you signed up for the Father’s Day dinner it is still a go! The Auxiliary is busy planning a delicious “Brisket Dinner” to be served Sunday, June 18at 5 p.m.
Please thank our Veterans for our freedom, not only today, but each and every day. Every Friday we wear red in honor of all of our veterans. Keep our troops, away and at home, in your thoughts and prayers.
