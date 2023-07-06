It’s the week of July 7. Check us out on the Auxiliary Facebook page at American Legion Auxiliary, Department of NM, Unit 44, Elephant Butte, NM, or our website at americanlegionelephantbutte.com.
The canteen and gaming room are open daily from noon to 10 p.m.
The new grill/stove/oven is here and will be installed soon, so watch for announcements. The kitchen will be open Friday, July 7 for baskets of fries, onion rings, chicken strips and hot dogs. The 9-ball game starts at 4 p.m. then grab the mic to sing your favorite song at Bill Molina’s “Night of Karaoke” from 5 to 9 p.m.
Apologies, but the Saturday, July 8 breakfast has been canceled.
Test your pool skills on Sunday, July 9 startingat 3 p.m. for the Guys vs. Gals 9-ball tournament.
Along with some boot scootin’ dance music by Brenda B., the Wednesday, July 12 dinner features delicious shrimp linguine. The kitchen opens at 5 p.m.
Come on in for free pool, chips and salsa on Thursdays.
Please thank our Veterans for our freedom, not only today, but each and every day. Every Friday we wear red in honor of all of our veterans. Keep our troops, away and at home, in your thoughts and prayers.
