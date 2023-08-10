It’s the week of Aug. 11. Check us out on the Auxiliary Facebook page at American Legion Auxiliary, Department of NM, Unit 44, Elephant Butte, NM, or our website at americanlegionelephantbutte.com.
The canteen and gaming room are open daily from noon to 10 p.m.
This Friday night, Dave will be grilling his delish hamburgers and cheeseburgers, along with yummy baskets of fries or onion rings, patty melts, chicken strips and hot dogs. Dave’s grill and the 9-ball tournament start at 4 p.m., and from 5 to 9 p.m. the mic is open to sing your favorite song at Bill Molina’s “Night of Karaoke.”
Don’t forget the Post’s popular “All-You-Can-Eat-Breakfast” starts at 8 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 12.
Good girls are made of sugar and spice, but pool girls are made of fire and ice, so look out because the Guys vs. Gals 9-ball tourney starts at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 13.
Remember that favorite board or card game gathering dust in your closet? Bring it on down to Post 44’s “Game Day” to share on Monday, Aug. 14 at 1 p.m. All members and their guests are welcome to join the fun.
Join us for the SALS tasty chicken fried steak on Wednesday, Aug. 16.The kitchen opens at 5 p.m. (while it lasts) while Sue Barr has you stepping out onto the dance floor with her boot scootin’ tunes, or you can sit back and enjoy her music with friends.
The 2024 membership cards are here, so all groups (Legion, Auxiliary and SAL) have started early-bird renewals.
A reminder to put Post 44’s General Membership meeting on your schedule, Aug. 19 at 10:30a a.m.
Also remember: our annual Golf Scramble will be held Saturday, Aug. 26 at the Sierra Del Rio Golf course. The shotgun 4-person scramble starts at 8 a.m. Contact Bob Acre (740-2530) or anyone at the American Legion for more information.
Please thank our Veterans for our freedom, not only today, but each and every day. Every Friday we wear red in honor of all of our veterans. Keep our troops, away and at home, in your thoughts and prayers.
